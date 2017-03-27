Three new children’s series acquired by 9 Story Distribution International

9 Story Distribution International announced that is has acquired three children’s series for international distribution. The trio of acquisitions includes: Vivi, created by Oscar-winning director Alê Abreu and produced by Mixer Films; Ruby’s Studio, the Emmy award winning series from The Mother Company, and; the multi-platform short series My Friend Bubbles from Canada’s TéléQuébec. 9 Story plans to showcase each series at MipTV.

Acquired from Brazilian based Mixer Films, Vivi was created by Oscar-winning director Alê Abreu. The acclaimed director, writer and animator is known for his visually captivating, multi-media animation style which features the use of crayons, coloured pencils, cut-outs, and real life imagery. His new television series follows seven year old Vivi and her friends, Backpack and Flashy, as they embark on magical journeys to fantastic new places all the while learning something about the world and ultimately about themselves. 9 Story Distribution International has acquired all international rights to the 26 x 11 minute series, excluding Latin America, where the series is set to air on Discovery Kids.

Created and produced by The Mother Company, Ruby’s Studio (4 x 45’ and 4 x 28’) is the ground-breaking preschool series designed to provide social and emotional tools to help with issues such as big feelings, conflict with friends, sibling rivalry and personal safety. Ruby’s Studio has won over 25 parenting and media awards, including an Emmy in 2016. In addition to the series’ full length episodes, there are also over 60 shorts available. Ruby’s Studio is currently streaming on Netflix (SVOD, English territories) and Amazon (TVOD, worldwide), and is available on American Public Television networks. 9 Story Distribution International has acquired all rights to the series excluding English speaking SVOD and select US rights.

Produced by TéléQuébec, My Friend Bubbles is a series of shorts (52 x 1’) that promotes the socio-emotional and cognitive development of toddlers. The animated series stars Bubbles, a charming 6‐year‐old boy, and his playful kangaroo friend. Each episode brings new discoveries and fun‐filled voyages to worlds where poetry, surprises and make‐believe come alive. 9 Story Distribution International has acquired worldwide rights to the series excluding French Canada.

