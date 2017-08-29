‘Thor: Ragnarok’ pays tribute to Jack Kirby’s centurion birthday with a new poster

Come November, and the God of Thunder will hammer his way into cinemas in what promises to be one of the biggest blockbusters of the year.

As the promotion wheels of Thor: Ragnarok are gaining more momentum by the day, here’s yet another poster from the makers commercialising the upcoming Marvel epic through a homage to Jack Kirby.

In an effort to remember him on his hundredth birthday, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige tweeted a new, rustic poster of the movie. The captions also read “unabashed love letter to his vision”.

The Marvel legend is credited with creating Thor among many other characters of Marvel comics, and every movie under the banner is nothing short of an ode to him.

The premises of Thor’s third outing – the destruction of his hammer Mjolnir, Asgard’s demolition, Hela’s terror, and of course, Thor vs. Hulk duel – has set the expectations too high. Now all that’s left is to experience the exhilaration in a cinema hall (and in a 3D, maybe?).

Produced by Marvel Studios, Thor: Ragnarok releases on 3 November 2017.