‘Thor: Ragnarok’ new promo shows more glimpses of the Thor vs Hulk battle

It’s main event time!

Buzz around the most highly anticipated Marvel’s flick (as Spider-Man: Homecoming is already out) Thor: Ragnarok just got higher after Marvel Studios released a promo of Hulk and Thor fighting away at The Grandmaster’s game.

The 26 second video shows an extended version of the gladiatorial arena’s battle that pits Thor (Chris Hemsworth) against Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). While Thor is ever excited to fight his “friend fr

om work”, Gladiator Hulk is his usual self. And we love the way Thor says “Come on..”

The video gives a glimpse of the two fighters punching, ducking and swirling till Hulk smashes Thor into the arena fence; and The Grandmaster ends with “He’s a fighter,” but its still not certain to whom he’s exactly allusioning here.

The previous trailer finally introduced Doctor Strange, who could be seen warning the God of Thunder about the threat that’s lurking around the kingdom of Asgard. As November is still two months away, we can safely anticipate more clips thrusting the Sorcerer Supreme in light in days to come.

Thor: Ragnarok directed by Taika Waititi, stars Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Cate Blanchett (Hela), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Jeff Goldblum (Grandmaster) and Karl Urban (Skurge The Executioner).

The film is slated to release on 3 November 2017.