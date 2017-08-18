Thor: Ragnarok latest teaser flirts with the return of Doctor Strange

Doctor Stephen Strange did not just fight the skulduggery of Kaecillius and his zealots with his dextrous legerdemains, but also casts an indelible spell on the fans. And almost a year later, the worlds’ greatest sorcerer is set to return to the big screen.

In the latest teaser of the upcoming Thor: Ragnarok, Doctor Strange marks his return, supposedly to help Thor and his brother Loki, as suggested in the mid-credits scene of his movie last year. He was seen being approached by the God of Thunder following the epic encounter with Dormammu to aid him in his quest, and the former agreed to it.

Now, Doctor Strange arrives at Asgard where he warns Thor of an uncertain future, saying, “I sense a great change in your future. Destiny has dire plans for you, my friend”. Benedict Cumberbatch’s character is basically prognosticating the havoc that Hela (Cate Blanchett) is about to wreck on his land.

The Goddess of Death will be posing a threat to Thor and his allies unlike anything before, or so we could educe from the teasers so far, and halting her would be a huge ask even for someone of Thor’s stature.

And that’s exactly what the ‘Sorcerer Supreme’ is hinting at.

The fans have been waiting with bated breath to know the role that he would play in Ragnarok and this trailer is the first time that Doctor Strange plays a part in its promotion. So whilst the aficionados can content themselves with this clip for now, we would only know his exact role and the length of it in the movie, once it opens to viewership.

Produced by Marvel Studios, Thor: Ragnarok hits the big screen on 3 November 2017.