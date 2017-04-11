‘Thor: Ragnarok’ first trailer pits the crown prince of Asgard against the Gladiator Hulk sans his hammer

It has not even been a day and Thor: Ragnarok has already taken internet by storm. Apart from Chris Hemsworth’s new look in which he looks undeniably handsome, there are a lot of other catches. It is fresh- in terms of visuals, story and characters.

While the story in the comics is vast and complicatedly intertwined, Thor: Ragnarok is just about a small part of it. A small part, tightly knit and well done. The third movie in the Thor franchise, directed by Taika Waititi, stands out among all the Marvel movies.

Synopsis of the movie goes like this: “Imprisoned on the other side of the universe, the mighty Thor finds himself in a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), his former ally and fellow Avenger. Thor’s quest for survival leads him in a race against time to prevent the all-powerful Hela from destroying his home world and the Asgardian civilisation.”

The trailer introduces us to one of the major characters of the movie – Hela (Cate Blanchett). Hela is the Goddess of Death and ruler of Hel and Niffleheim. According to the comics, Hela has control only over those who do not die as heroes, as Odin is the one ruling Valhalla. She however, sought to expand her kingdom by conquering Valhalla, which brought her in conflict with Odin and Thor. This should explain why in the trailer she says, “Asgard is dead.” She is also surprisingly seen destroying Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir. There is no mention of this in the comics. How did she then get this power? We are sure the movie will have an appropriate justification (and we are looking forward to it).

Actress Tessa Thompson plays Valkyrie, the leader of a squad of warrior goddesses in Asgard. In the trailer, she is seen going up against Hela in a battle, imprisoning Thor and apparently working for The Grandmaster, played by Jeff Goldblum. In the comics, The Grandmaster is an Elder of the Universe and the brother of The Collector. In the trailer, he is only shown enjoying combats.

There is also a glimpse of Skurge (played by Karl Urban), who also goes by the name “The Executioner”. He works for Hela but there is no clarity on whether it’s by will or he is forced into it.

And finally, as happy as Thor was on seeing his colleague, we too felt good to see The Incredible Hulk after long (considering his disappearance after Avengers: Age of Ultron). How he, in his all-new Gladiator look, manages to land in The Grandmaster’s game needs to be explained. And strangely, there is no glimpse of Doctor Strange in the first trailer. We will get to see him in the following trailers..may be. And, what will his role be, as all the events seem to take place outside of the Earth. Too many mysteries. Too many twists.

Will the new characters in Thor: Ragnarok also be a part of Infinity War or is their role limited only to Thor’s story? There is a lot that will be revealed. Get ready for a major arc in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thor: Ragnarok releases on 3 November, 2017.

Prior to that, Marvel fans will get to enjoy Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 which is scheduled to be released on 5 May, 2017.