Thor not only gets a makeover but will also be seen having a more comedic approach

We have all seen him in his golden dreadlocks since the beginning of Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, in his third solo movie, he’s going to sport a never seen before look in the MCU. The crown prince of Asgard, based on the Norse mythological deity, Thor portrayed by Chris Hemsworth will be seen sporting cropped hair rather than his usual long, golden locks.

The next issue of Entertainment Weekly reveals the first look of Hela, Valkyrie, and Thor. We can also observe Thor holding a sword and not his hammer. “It was nice not to have to sit in the make-up chair for that hour each morning,” says Chris Hemsworth. “It felt like a rebirth for me as the actor but also as the character.”

Further on the new look of Thor, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige adds, “I have a belief that if you’re lucky enough to get to part 3 of a franchise, it is your obligation not to fall to threequel-itis.”

Here’s the synopsis of Thor: Ragnarok:

Imprisoned on the other side of the universe, the mighty Thor (Chris Hemsworth) finds himself in a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), his former ally and fellow Avenger. Thor’s quest for survival leads him in a race against time to prevent the all-powerful Hela (Cate Blanchett) from destroying his home world and the Asgardian civilisation.

The images revealed by Entertainment Weekly showcases the characters of the movie donning a vibrant avatar which deters from the usual Marvel look. The cover of the magazine reads: Thor. New Planets! New Villains! New Weapons! New Hair!

As for Hela who is accidentally unleashed from her prison, Blanchett says, “She’s been locked away for millennia getting more and more cross, and then, with a mistake, she gets unleashed and she ain’t getting back in that box.”

Her attack on Thor sends him to Sakaar where he is forced to become a gladiator and realises he’s no longer super special. “(Sakaar is) basically where every wormhole across the universe dumps out its trash, so you get people from all walks of life with all sorts of incredible abilities and powers,” explains Hemsworth. “No one cares what prince or king Thor may have been in another world. Also, his strength is pretty easily matched with those he finds himself amongst.”

It’s over here that we will get to witness Hulk coming in and fighting with Thor.

Directed by Taika Waititi, the film is set to have a comedic tone attached to it. “I think sometimes people mistake a tonal shift as ‘We’re just going to make some ridiculous broad comedy where no one gives a s— what happens and everyone gets stoned and sits around talking about saving the universe,’ ” says Waititi. “We want people to care what happens and care that the hero succeeds. I think tonally it’s like a slight shift. I don’t feel nervous — I feel good about it.”

Thor: Ragnarok will be released on 3 November, 2017.