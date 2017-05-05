This May, ‘Mighty Magiswords’ and Roll No. 21’s movie to air on Cartoon Network

Summer vacations are certainly the most exhilarating time of the year for kids. The much-awaited break brings along time to indulge in their favourite activities and catch up on their much-loved TV shows. To make summers a lot more appealing and enjoyable, Cartoon Network introduces their special summer programming for its young audience.

Meet the new heroes of Cartoon Network – Vambre and Prohyas, ‘Warriors for Hire’ as they embark on a frenzied mission as spies, princess guardians and house-sitters. The brother-sister duo will surely have you in splits with their comic timing. Spreading some magic across with their Mighty Magiswords—weapons, the duo is set to take you on a roller-coaster ride from 6 May 2017, Saturdays, 10:00 am.

Coming to entertain the young viewers are Transformers: Robots in Disguise from 27 May, 2017, every Saturday from 8:30 am onwards. Simultaneously, Henry is also coming to woo the kids on the channel with Bas Karo Henry from 22 May, 2017, Monday to Friday 3:30 pm.

The channel has also mapped out engaging stunts to keep the kids on their toes with back-to-back episodes of We Bare Bears and Larva. Tune in for a fun escapade with the heart-warming story of the bear brothers and the best of Larva. We bet it is going to be a laugh riot with the two starting from 1 May, 2017, 9:00 am onwards.

To up the fun quotient, Cartoon Network is all set to air special episodes of Roll No. 21 and celebrate Kris all through the month with The Big Summer Ride. It’s going to be Kris vs everyone as the superhero fights the evil Kanishk effortlessly from 2 May, 2017 to 11 June 2017, Monday to Friday, 09:00 am onwards. Superhero Kris is also on a mission for friendship as he tries to help his friends deal with the malicious plans of Kanishk. Will Kris be successful in this mission of his? To know more, watch Kris only on Cartoon Network starting from 22 May 2017 to 26 May 2017, Monday to Friday, 11:30 am. There is another surprise for all Kris fans, a brand new Roll No. 21 movie, Roll No. 21: Kris Aur Mission Hoola Bhoola will be aired on 26 May, Friday at 5 pm.

Cartoon Network will also treat its little fans with new Teen Titans Go! episodes starting 8 May, Monday to Friday at 05:30 pm. Also on the fun platter is Uncle Grandpa airing from 20 May onwards, Saturday and Sunday at 4 pm.