These space games will transport you to stars, galaxies and planets

It is always wonderful to see the stars at the night! Infact many belive star gazing inspires them to do creative things . For the universe lovers out there we have listed these space games for you:

Elite Dangerous: Elite Dangerous is a space-flight simulation game developed and published by Frontier Developments in 2017. Piloting a spaceship, the player explores a realistic 1:1 scale open-world representation of the Milky Way galaxy, with the gameplay being open-ended. The game is the first in the series to attempt to feature massively multiplayer gameplay, with players’ actions affecting the narrative story of the game’s persistent universe, while also retaining single-player options. Elite Dangerous is the fourth game in the Elite video game series, one of the longest-running video game franchises. It is the sequel to Frontier: First Encounters,released in 1995.

Platforms : Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 4

Starpoint Gemini 3: Starpoint Gemini 3 is a space combat and role-playing video game developed by LGM Games, currently in early access mode and set for full release later in 2019. The game is the third instalment in the Starpoint Gemini series and a direct successor to Starpoint Gemini 2. The game is described as an open world, single player RPG, in which the player takes the role of Jonathan Bold, a space adventurer travelling the Gemini system. It will add two new planetary systems, apart from the existing Gemini and introduce interiors for the first time. The interiors will include bars, industrial halls and night clubs. The player’s ship will be accompanied by ADAH, a digital consciousness which controls the ship’s computer hardware. The player will also use a drone for exploration purposes in otherwise inaccessible areas.

Platforms: Microsoft Windows

Outer Wilds: Outer Wilds is a 2019 action-adventure game developed by Mobius Digital and published by Annapurna Interactive. In the game, the player-character finds themselves on a planet with only 22 minutes before the local sun goes supernova and kills them. The player continually repeats this 22-minute cycle by learning details that can help alter the outcome on later play throughs At the 2015 GDC Independent Games Festival, Outer Wilds won in the Seumas McNally Grand Prize and Excellence in Design categories. At 2015 GDC Independent Games Festival, Outer Wilds won in the Seumas McNally Grand Prize and Excellence in Design categories. The game was listed as one of the Best Games of 2019 by The New Yorker & The Washington Post it was awarded Best Adventure Game by IGN & PC Gamer. It was awarded the overall Game of The Year for 2019 by Polygon, Eurogamer, The Guardian and Giant Bomb.

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 4

Endless Space 2: Endless Space 2 is a turn-based strategy, science fiction 4X game developed by Amplitude Studios. It is the sequel to Endless Space, which was released in 2012. The game had been made available through Steam’s early access program since October 2016. It was released on May 2017. At the beginning of the game, the player can choose from one of several races, each with their own perks and traits. They are then given control of a fledgling empire, which they must expand by conquering systems. Each system has up to five planets, with their own environments, climates, stats (which is production, food,), and sometimes anomalies. The game received its third major update on the 23 March 2018. It added the Vaulter civilization, pirate bases, and an Early Access version of multiplayer mode along with several new visual elements.

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, macOS





Rebel Galaxy: Rebel Galaxy is a space western-styled space trading and combat simulation single-player video game developed and published by two-person studio Double Damage Games. It was released on October 20, 2015. Rebel Galaxy uses licensed blues rock and country rock tracks from artists including Blues Saraceno, Nick Nolan, The Blue News, and Abbas Premje.

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, OS X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Stellaris: Stellaris is a 4X grand strategy video game developed and published by Paradox Interactive. Stellaris’s gameplay revolves around space exploration, managing an empire, diplomacy, and space warfare with other spacefaring civilizations. It is a real-time grand strategy game set in space, beginning in the year 2200. Players take control of a species in its early stages of interstellar space exploration, right after the invention of faster-than-light (FTL) spaceship technology, ready to claim a place as one of “the species of the stars. On 21 June 2016, it was announced that the game had sold over 500,000 units

Platforms: Windows, OS X, Linux, PlayStation 4, Xbox One



Space Engineers: Space Engineers is a voxel-based sandbox game set in space and on planets. It was developed and published by Czech Republic independent developer Keen Software House. In 2013, the initial developmental release of the game joined the Steam early access program. During the following years of active development, Space Engineers sold over one million units. In total as of 2019 the game has sold over 3.5 million copies.In May of 2015, for approximately a year and a half, the game’s source code was officially available and maintained by KSH to assist the modding community. On December 2016, the game entered Beta and was later officially released on February 2019.

Platforms: Microsoft Windows