These horror games might give you chills even when played at home

The coronavirus outbreak has let people undergo social isolation and it can be really frustrating for many. During this crisis moment, it is always good to engage our mind into something which will entertain us which will make us happy. There are people out there who enjoys horror or gothic content, thinking of them we have listed some horror games which might help to divert our minds to something entertaining. Also, some of these games have survival strategies in it, which might help us to learn a few tactics to survive our self-quarantine period.

Amnesia: The Dark Descent: Amnesia: The Dark Descent is a survival horror adventure video game by Frictional Games. The game features a protagonist named Daniel exploring a dark and foreboding castle, while trying to maintain his sanity by avoiding monsters and other terrifying obstructions. Amnesia is a survival horror adventure game played from a first-person perspective. The game retains the physical object interaction used in the Penumbra series, allowing for physics-based puzzles and interactions such as opening doors and fixing machinery. Few in-game objects are operated by toggle; to open a door, for instance, the player must hold down a mouse button and then push (or pull) the mouse. This gives the player stealth, allowing them to peek out a barely-opened door or open it slowly to sneak away, but also adds to the player’s sense of helplessness, as it is now entirely possible to attempt to push open a “pull” door while danger approaches from behind.

Platforms: Linux, Mac OS X, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Outlast : Outlast is a first-person survival horror video game developed and published by Red Barrels. The game revolves around a freelance investigative journalist, Miles Upshur, who decides to investigate a remote psychiatric hospital named Mount Massive Asylum, located deep in the mountains of Lake County, Colorado. The downloadable content, Outlast: Whistleblower, centers on Waylon Park, the man who led Miles there in the first place. In Outlast, the player assumes the role of investigative journalist Miles Upshur, as he navigates a dilapidated psychiatric hospital in Leadville, Colorado that is overrun by homicidal patients. The game is played from a first-person perspective and features some stealth gameplay mechanics. The player can walk, run, crouch, jump, climb ladders and vault over objects. Unlike most games, however, the player doesn’t have a visible health bar on the screen and is unable to attack enemies. The player must instead rely on stealth tactics such as hiding in lockers, sneaking past enemies, staying in the shadows and hiding behind or under things in order to survive.

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Linux, OS X, Nintendo Switch

Blaire Witch: Blair Witch is a psychological survival horror video game developed by Bloober Team based on the Blair Witch series of horror films. The game is set two years after the events of the 1999 film The Blair Witch Project, which takes place in 1994. The game follows former police officer Ellis Lynch as he joins the search in black hills forest for a missing boy.The game focuses on survival horror mechanics and stealth and is played from a first person perspective, requiring the player to use items such as a camera, cellphone, flashlight or Ellis’ dog, Bullet, to track and follow the trail of missing nine-year old Peter Shannon while fending off shadowy creatures. Along the way, players will find strange wooden dolls, photographs and cassette tapes and will also be tasked with solving puzzles. Like the film, it integrates the found-footage subgenre with the gameplay and story, often through the use of cassette tapes.

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 4

Resident Evil 7: Biohazards: is a survival horror game developed and published by Capcom. Diverging from the more action-oriented Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6, Resident Evil 7 returns to the franchise’s survival horror roots, emphasizing exploration. The player controls Ethan Winters as he searches for his wife in a derelict plantation occupied by a cannibal family, solving puzzles and fighting enemies. It is the first main series game to use a first-person view. Resident Evil 7 is the first full-length game to use Capcom’s in-house RE Engine. The development was led by Koshi Nakanishi, director of the 2012 Nintendo 3DS game Resident Evil: Revelations. The player controls Ethan Winters from a first-person perspective as he searches the Baker house for his missing wife. Although Ethan is a civilian with few combat skills, he is able to arm himself with a variety of weapons including handguns, shotguns, flamethrowers, explosives and chainsaws against the Baker family and a humanoid form of fungus known as the Molded. He can also block attacks to reduce damage.

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4,Xbox One,Nintendo Switch

Darkwood: Darkwood is a top-down survival horror video game developed by Acid Wizard Studio. The game features a semi-open world, with the player unlocking new areas as the storyline progresses. It also features a crafting system, a day/night cycle, trading and NPC interaction, a skill system, stealth and combat, as well as multiple storyline branches which alter several aspects of the world.During daytime, the player can explore the world and scavenge for supplies at several locations scattered around each biome, the player may also spend this time repairing doors or barricades around the hideout and crafting new items and upgrades at the workbench. During the day the player can also “cook” certain items at his stove in order to gain access to various skills, any beneficial skill that the player chooses requires a detrimental skill to also be chosen. During the night the player cannot leave the hideout and must defend against possible intruders until morning. Planning a defensive strategy is key and players have the opportunity to lay traps and barricade doors or windows to slow down any intruders.

Platforms: Microsoft Windows,macOS, SteamOS, Ubuntu,Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Alan Wake: Alan Wake is an action-adventure video game developed by Remedy Entertainment and published by Microsoft Studios. The story follows best-selling thriller novelist Alan Wake as he tries to uncover the mystery behind his wife’s disappearance during a vacation in the small fictional town of Bright Falls, Washington, all while experiencing events from the plot in his latest novel, which he cannot remember writing, coming to life. Game is primarily set in the fictional idyllic small town of Bright Falls, Washington. The main gameplay happens in various areas of Bright Falls – such as the forest, a national park, or a farm – during the night time; these are punctuated by calmer, non-combative sequences set during the day. The player controls the eponymous protagonist Alan Wake. In the game, a darkness is taking over humans, animals and objects. These enemies, dubbed the Taken, murderous shadows that attack Wake, wielding weapons of their own, ranging from mallets and knives to shovels and chainsaws. They vary by speed, size, and the amount of damage they can take, and some can teleport between short distances. Besides the Taken, the player must combat flocks of possessed ravens and animated objects. When enemies are close, Alan can perform a slow-motion cinematic dodge manoeuvre.

Platforms: Xbox 360,Microsoft Windows

Until Dawn: Until Dawn is a 2015 interactive drama survival horror video game developed by Supermassive Games and published by Sony Computer Entertainment. Players assume control of eight young adults who have to survive on Blackwood Mountain when their lives are threatened. The game features a butterfly effect system in which players must make choices that may change the story. All playable characters can survive or die, depending on the choices made. Players explore the environment from a third-person perspective and find clues that may help solve the mystery. The gameplay is mainly a combination of cutscenes and third-person exploration. Players control the characters in a linear environment and find clues and items. Players can also collect totems, which give players a precognition of what may happen in the game’s narrative. An in-game system keeps track of all of the story clues and secrets that players have discovered, even across multiple playthroughs. Action sequences feature mostly quick time events (QTE). One type of QTE involves hiding from a threat by holding the controller as still as possible when a “Don’t Move” prompt appears

Platforms: PlayStation 4

Alien Isolation: Alien: Isolation is a 2014 survival horror video game developed by Creative Assembly and published by Sega. Based on the Alien science fiction horror film series, the game is set 15 years after the events of the original 1979 film Alien, and follows engineer Amanda Ripley, daughter of Alien protagonist Ellen Ripley, as she investigates the disappearance of her mother. Unlike previous game adaptations of the Alien franchise, Alien: Isolation places an emphasis on stealth and survival horror gameplay, requiring the player to avoid and outsmart a single Alien creature with tools such as a motion tracker and flamethrower. It was designed to resemble the original film rather than its more action-oriented 1986 sequel Aliens, and features a similar lo-fi, 1970s vision of what the future would look like.

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Blood Borne: Blood Borne is an action role-playing game developed by FromSoftware and published by Sony Computer Entertainment. Blood Borne follows the player’s character, a Hunter, through the decrepit Gothic, Victorian era-inspired city of Yharnam, whose inhabitants have been afflicted with an abnormal blood-borne disease. Ultimately attempting to find the source of the plague, the player’s character unravels the city’s intriguing mysteries while fighting beasts. It features elements similar to those found in the Souls series of games, particularly Demon’s Souls and Dark Souls.The player makes their way through different locations within the decrepit Gothic world of Yharnam, while battling varied enemies, including bosses, collecting different types of items that have many uses, interacting with the strange non-player characters, opening up shortcuts, and continuing through the main story.

Platforms: PlayStation 4

Visage: Visage is an independent survival horror video game in development by SadSquare Studio. Similar to Allison Road, the game is a spiritual successor to P.T. It is set inside a large house in which terrible things have happened. Where players have to relive fragments of the house’s history, each of them bringing the player closer to what is behind the dark history of the place by witnessing firsthand the Visage each death left behind. The game is planned to be split into four chapters. As of July 2019, the first two have been released as part of the game’s early access period. Players roam the house in a first person perspective, able to manipulate objects and doors and must manage limited resources such as lighter fluid and spare light bulbs as they explore the home trying to discover the truth. Locked doors and the keys that fit them form a central part of progression through the game.

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One