These car racing games help to enjoy long drives #WhenatHome

Many of you who are an adventure junkie and love car racing must be missing going out on a long ride due to Covid19 house arrest. To give that similar taste of car racing virtually we have listed few mobile-friendly car racing games wher you can enjoy the drive even in quarantine:

Asphalt 9: Legends : Asphalt 9: Legends is a racing video game developed by Gameloft Barcelona and published by Gameloft. Released on July 2018, it is the ninth main installment in the Asphalt series. In comparison to previous entries, there are several new and improved features, such as a prestigious car lineup, new control schemes, including the autopilot mode called Touch Drive, and race modes, and the reimplemented “shockwave nitro” from Asphalt 6: Adrenaline. The graphics are also considered significantly improved compared to its 2013 predecessor, Asphalt 8: Airborne. The gameplay in Asphalt 9 is similar to Asphalt 8: Airborne, with noticeable differences in graphics and design. There were 48 cars featured in the game when soft-launched, but the worldwide release saw the introduction of four new cars, leading to 52 cars. There are currently 93 cars as of May 2020.

Platforms : iOS, Android, Windows 10, Nintendo Switch, macOS

Need for Speed: No Limits: Need for Speed: No Limits is a free-to-play racing video game for iOS and Android, and a mobile installment in the Need for Speed video game series, developed by Firemonkeys Studios and published by Electronic Arts. It is the twenty-first installment in the franchise, the franchise’s second free-to-play title (after Need for Speed: World), as well as the franchise’s first original title made for mobile devices, unlike past mobile games in the series that were adaptations or companions of various Need for Speed games. It was released on September 2015. The player must race in Campaign races (which is considered the game’s story mode), Car Series races (where only certain cars may participate to win in-game rewards) and Rival Races, which are ghost-based multiplayer races. As well, the player can participate in time-limited special events, where the player will be loaned a special car for use in the event. If the player finishes the event before the event time runs out, the player will be able to keep the loaned car as a completion reward.

Platforms: iOS, Android

Horizon Chase – World Tour: Horizon Chase – World Tour is a racing video game developed and published by Braziliancompany Aquiris Game Studio. It was released on August 2015, for iOS and Android. A 3D game, it touts the fact that it has a unique retro aesthetic inspired by 2D, 16-bit titles. Its soundtrack has Nintendocore influences. In 2019, a successor, called Horizon Chase Turbo was released for Windows, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One. This version includes enhanced graphics, more cars and tracks, and presents new features like couch co-op. Horizon Chase challenges the player to complete races on tracks located around the world. Additional twists to the racing formula come in the form of fuel pickups which need to be obtained to complete the race, as well as tokens that unlock new tracks and the use of nitro boosts to speed up the player’s car.

Platforms: iOS, Android

Mario Kart Tour: Mario Kart Tour is a kart racing mobile game, the fourteenth in the franchise in the Mario Kart series, developed and published by Nintendo for iOS and Android devices. The game was announced in January 2018 and was released on September, 2019 on Apple App Store and Google Play.

This game features biweekly themed Tours with different Cups, each of which has three courses and a bonus challenge. In addition to courses which already appeared in Mario Kart series, Mario Kart Tour includes courses located in cities in the real world (e.g. New York, Tokyo, Paris, London, Vancouver).

Platforms: iOS, Android

Hill Climb Racing: Hill Climb Racing is a 2012 2D physics-based racing video game released by the Finnish studio Fingersoft. It was originally created by Toni Fingerroos, Fingersoft’s founder, and is the company’s best-known product. The player controls a driver across hilly terrains, collecting coins along the way and spending them on vehicular upgrades while being watchful of the driver’s head as well as the vehicle’s fuel supply. The object of Hill Climb Racing is to drive as far through progressively difficult racing stages as possible while collecting coins, taking advantage of the nonrealistic physics and using only two simple controls: the Gas and Brake pedals. Fuel is replenished by picking up gas canisters or batteries along the way.

Platforms: Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows, and Windows Phone

Motorsport Manager: Motorsport Manager is a racing management-simulation strategy video game developed by British video game developer, Playsport Games. The game was released in August 2014 and in 2015. A desktop version of the game was published by Sega on macOS, Microsoft Windows and Linux operating systems in November 2016.The game has received regular updates and patches, including downloadable content on the PC versions, since release. The latest iteration of the game on the PC version was released on 1 November 2017. In March 2019, Motorsport Manager was released for Nintendo Switch.

Platforms: iOS, Android, macOS, Windows, Linux, Nintendo Switch

Grid Autosport: Grid Autosport is a racing video game developed by Codemasters. It is the ninth game in the TOCA series. It aims to move the series back towards “more authentic racing games” following the release of Grid 2, which Codemasters felt was not as well-received by the company’s core fanbase as it was hoped for. Grid Autosport is a simulation racing game — the physics of racing try to match up to how driving a car would be in real life. Naturally, that makes this game a bit slow-paced when compared to some of the other racing games on this list, but this attention to detail is what makes this such a good racing game.Grid Autosport costs Rs. 900 on the Google Play Store. There’s a good reason it’s this expensive, though; the game was originally developed for PC and consoles, and is now available on Android courtesy a very good port by Feral Interactive — a game developer known for bringing top-tier games to mobile platforms. The Android version is nearly as good as the full-fledged version, and that’s saying something.

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Linux, iOS, macOS, Nintendo Switch and Android

Riptide GP: Renegade: Riptide GP: Renegade takes the racing to the water. While some people may consider Riptide GP2 to be better, we quite liked the plot and post-apocalyptic setting of the game world in Renegade. You control an illegal hydro jet (essentially a very fast and manoeuvrable water scooter) and race against competitors on detailed race tracks while performing death-defying stunts. There’s also a fair amount of evasion involved, as the authorities look to shut down your illegal racing.The game plays fairly well on budget smartphones as well. It currently costs Rs. 69 on the Google Play Store, but the graphics and fast-paced gameplay make this well worth your time and money.

Platforms: Android

Real Racing 3: Real Racing 3 sets a new standard for mobile racing games. Boasting over 500 million downloads, Real Racing 3 features officially licensed tracks with 40 circuits at 19 real-world locations, a 43-car grid, and over 250 meticulously detailed cars from manufacturers like Porsche, Bugatti, Chevrolet, Aston Martin, and Audi. Plus Real-Time Multiplayer, Social Leaderboards, a hub dedicated to Formula 1 Grand Prix and Championship events, Time Trials, night racing, and innovative Time Shifted Multiplayer technology, allow players to race anytime, anywhere.

Platforms: iOS and Android.