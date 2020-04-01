These 13 premium games are free at Apple’s App Store for this week

Many are under home quarantine due to the COVID-19 coronavirus upbreak, unsurprisingly, many people have turned to gaming to pass the time while they’re stuck at home.Taking the advantage of users’ gaming indulgences a handful of developers have marked their games as completely free for a limited time on Apple’s App Store.The collection includes :

Cat Quest: Cat Quest, RPGgame where users will be playing the role of a heroic cat in pursuit of the evil Drakoth for catnapping the player’s sister.Explore Felingard’s huge overworld map, risk life and limb delving into dungeons for epic loot, and lend a paw to a furry cast of characters in a flurry of side quests.

King’s League Odyssey, which combines classic RPG elements like party building and traditional questing with modern features like automatic battles and quick fire gameplay by Kurechii.The acclaimed Flash strategy hit game with over 8 Million players finally arrives on mobile, enhanced with premium content and HD graphics!Recruit and manage an army of over 40 unique classes including Lancers, Berserkers, and Dragoons to compete against other teams.

Holy Potatoes!We’re in Space?:For more strategy-based games, mobile users can also check out three of Daylight Studios’ Holy Potatoes! game series. is a wacky space exploration game where a player manages their very own spaceship, craft hundreds of weapons, and explore the vastness of a veggie-filled universe.Play as sisters Cassie and Fay as they scour dozens of planets in a dynamic universe for their beloved grandfather, Jiji! Follow them on their quest and experience an engaging and ever-changing storyline with a diverse cast of lovable, anthropomorphic vegetables, which include some familiar faces!

Holy Potatoes! A Spy Story?: Another one from Daylight Studios is a wacky spy-agency sim game where the player manage their very own spud spy headquarters! Recruit new spies, train and enhance their potato team, discover and build crazy gadgets, vehicles and facilities, and embark on top-secret missions!Play as twins Ren and Rexa, who set out on a journey to discover the truth behind their parents’ disappearance with the use of their spy skills. Outwit and outsmart security personnel, bust through the sturdiest of doors, and hack some of the most complicated security systems!The player will be the unseen hero in the shadows, using their intelligence, charm, stealth and strength to take on the enemy and fulfill their missions.

Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?: From Daylight Studios is a wacky simulation game where the player manage their very own weapon shop and expand its business across an incredible potato world. Use their potato smiths to forge weapons and sell them to questing heroes. They will meet more than 70 potato heroes, forge more than 200 weapons, expand their business into 20 wacky areas, manage 30 zany potato smiths, discover 10 legendary pop culture heroes and even adopt a potato dog!

Earth Atlantis: Pixel Perfect Studio’s Earth Atlantis is another essential pick in the collection, bringing a submerging twist to a post-apocalyptic setting. In Earth Atlantis, a user play as a survivor with a submarine, venturing into the depths of the earth to fight countless bosses. As the user traverses through the sepia-tinted world, where the players unlock more ships and special abilities, inching closer and closer to becoming a legendary hunter.

Takoway: A perspective puzzle game that is tough on the outside but squishy on the inside. Follow Tako the hexapus in this perspective-based puzzler as she goes on a six-legged journey to escape captivity and find her place in the world. Alternate between perspectives while befriending eccentric sea creatures as they assist in maneuvering through bi zarre lab terrains.

She and The Light Bearer: From Toge Interactive is a story rich puzzle adventure game where a player has to follow the journey of the little firefly to seek the mother deep inside the heart of the unknown forest! Though, this journey won’t be easy for such a bug. The little firefly has to earn the forest trust and prove their worth by solving riddles, challenges, and puzzles. Deeper into the forest, Our little firefly will learn the sacrifice of the forest, the horror of the Devourers, and the secret to awaken mother.

SIMULACRA: From the Kaigan Games OÜ is an immersive narrative thriller using the interface of a mobile phone. Like all phones, the player have messages, emails, gallery and all kinds of apps to look through. With a strong focus on realism, the game’s characters are played by live actors and shot at real locations. Dive into Anna’s life as the player look at her private photos, go through her dating app or view her personal video logs.

Lara Croft GO: From SQUARE ENIX is a turn-based puzzle-adventure set in a long-forgotten world. Explore the ruins of an ancient civilization, discover well-kept secrets and face deadly challenges as the player uncover the myth of the Queen of Venom.

Tiny Guardians: From Kurechii is an adventure game where a layer is Summoned unique guardians to defend Lunalie against various enemies as she journeys through Prism in search of her missing aunt, the Sorceress.Beware of wild beasts, eerie creatures, molten enemies and mysterious circus folk along player journey.With each unlocked class and enemy, expand the player collection of dazzling cards! Various updates and unit classes allow for diverse strategies, allowing a different experience on every try.

Dig Deep: By Noodlecake is an Intergalactic Mining Adventure where a player has to prepare for a wild adventure full of alien creatures, deathly traps and lots of gold. Meet Roger, the most famous mustachioed, toupeed miner of the galaxy! Help him and his friends gather valuable gold on a dangerous mission into the endless abyss of an ancient planet.

Rolando: Royal Edition: From HandCircus is an award-winning iPhone classic is back and better than ever! This brand-new ‘Royal Edition’ is a completely remastered Rolando – every interaction, every course, flower, trampoline, bomb, catapult and squirrel has been given a thorough scrub, buff and shine, making this the most gorgeous version yet!The Kingdom has been invaded and the Rolandos are on a daring quest to save the sages from the clutches of the Shadow Creatures. Guide your intrepid gang of courageous Rolandos as they negotiate the toys, traps, puzzles and curious characters that fill this super-tactile world.