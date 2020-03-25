The World Health Organisation says you should ‘play a game’ during the coronavirus outbreak

Arrested in the clutches of this global pandemic, folks around the world are scrambling to figure out how to get a handle on the coronavirus outbreak. The World Health Organization recently issued a media briefing on dealing with COVID-19, with recommendations for actions individuals can take during the shutdown. Among other useful advice, the WHO says you should “play a game”.

WHO general director Tedros Adhanom recommends, “look after your mental health. It’s normal to feel stressed, confused, and scared during a crisis. Talking to people you know and trust can help. Supporting other people in your community can help you as much as it does them. Check in on neighbours, family and friends. Compassion is a medicine.”

“Listen to music, read a book, or play a game.”

Many gaming portals have seen an unprecedented spike in the number of downloads and traction owing to the lockdown. While Xbox chief Phil Spencer says Microsoft’s gaming division is “seeing an unprecedented demand for gaming”, Steam has repeatedly broken its own concurrent user record.

The WHO also issued more piece of advice. The statement suggest we must start taking care of your physical health during the outbreak – so eat well, limit your alcohol and sugar intake, don’t smoke, and get some exercise. You can read Adhanom’s full statement on the WHO’s official site.