The World Animation and VFX Summit kicks off on 3 Nov. in California

Animation Magazine has organised their seventh World Animation and VFX Summit, from 3 to 5 November, 2019 at The Garland in North Hollywood, California.

The Animation and VFX Summit awarded the country’s top animation and VFX studios, personalities joined by a summit. The annual gala event kicked off on 3 November Sunday followed networking cocktail. The event honoured this year’s Hall of Fame Game-Changer award winners like Abominable writer and director Jill Culton, Klaus writer and director of SPA Sergio Pablos, Cartoon Network’s VP of acquisitions and co-productions Adina Pitt, Frozen II head of effects animation Marlon West and others.

This year’s panelists and speakers include: Red Kite Animation founder, CEO and creative director Ken Anderson, DeZerlin U.S. president Frank Antonelli, Sony Pictures Animation Features & Series president Kristine Belson, President, Comet Entertainment CEO Raquel Benitez Rojas, Thunderbird Entertainment & Atomic Cartoons CCO Matthew Berkowitz, Sinking Ship Ent. founder partner Matt Bishop, Fantawild head of International Daniel Bort, SpaceWow founder and president Ettore Botta, Substance director Jamaal Bradley, Bardel Entertainment Business Development/Creative Management Lenny Brown, The Missing Link and ParaNorman director Chris Butler, Six Point Harness CEO Brendan Burch, ShadowMachine co-founder Corey Campodonico, DreamWorks Animation Television senior VP of development Ben Cawood, Nickelodeon senior VP preschool Eryk Casemiro, Hair Love writer/director Matthew A. Cherry, I Lost My Body director Jérémy Clapin, Exceptional Minds Animation Studio manager Jon Clark, Abominable writer/director Jill Culton, Baobab Studios co-Founder/director Eric Darnell and several noted names.