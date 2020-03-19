‘The Willoughbys’ adaptation to premiere on Netflix next month

Netflix announced on Twitter a release date for its adaptation of The Willoghbys, which is based on the Lois Lowry children’s book of the same name. The story follows the Willoughby children, Tim, Jane and twins Barnaby A and Barnaby B, four youngsters with neglectful parents.

The Willoughbys features the voice of Will Forte as Tim, Alessia Cara as Jane, Vincent Tong as the Barnabys, Martin Short as Father Willoughby, Jane Krakowski as Mother Willoughby, Ricky Gervais as The Catt, Maya Rudolph as Nanny and Terry Crews as Commander Melanoff.

Netflix also released a poster showing Willoughby kids with their parents and a post captioned: “Ever wish you could send your parents away as a kid so you could have your own adventure? THE WILLOUGHBYS gets it.”

Directed by Kris Pearn and Cory Evans, The Willoughbys is scheduled for a Netflix premiere on 22 April. The streamer is also adapting the Ann M. Martin book series The Baby-Sitters Club as a new TV series.