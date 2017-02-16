The upcoming update of ‘Pokémon Go’ to add 80 new Pokémons and more

Niantic’s Pokémon Go had become an overnight phenomenon since its initial release last year. Grabbing headlines throughout the globe, the game made its presence felt across all spheres. The game was launched in India in December, last year.

However, the initial hype subsided after a while and the game was just at the back on everyone’s mind rather than the initial days when everyone were on their phones to catch Pokémon and creating stories in the process.

Now, after a while, the alternate reality game would be getting one of its biggest updates this week. The upcoming update will bring in 80 new Pokémons from the second generation of the Johto region along with other updates as well.

The new Pokémon include the starter ones Chikorita, Cyndaquil and Totodile accompanied by more from the same region. Along with the new Pokémon joining the roster, the game will also bring in evolutionary items and two new kinds of berries.

The two new berries are Nanab Berry and Pinap Berry. The Nanab Berry will assist a player in slowing down a Pokémon, making it easier to catch, while the Pinap Berry will help players get almost double the candies if their next Pokemon catch is successful.

Players will also be able to further customise their characters with “a new selection of hats, shirts, pants, and other items”.

The new evolutionary items will help players evolve their generation one Pokémon into generation two, however not much is known about them.