The trailer of DreamWorks Animation’s superhero movie ‘Captain Underpants’ ensures humour with a tinge of chaos

With Superhero movies being the trend of the time, another superhero movie will soon join the bandwagon. Well, kind of! This is one of those movies where the protagonist saves the day not with super powers, but with a dose of humour.

DreamWorks Animation recently released their first trailer for Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie.

The feature tells the story two over-imaginative, prankster kids and their way of defying authority, in this case, their strict school principal. Tired of their pranks and mischief when the principal threatens to put each of the prankster duos into individual classes, they accidentally hypnotise him into thinking that he is a superhero named ‘Captain Underpants’. Clad in a cape and just a white underpant, the principal tries to fight crime but the duo must be around with him to ensure hysteria.

The series is inspired by 1990s and early 2000s comic phenomenon of the titular name.

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie features the voicing talents of Hollywood actors Ed Helms, Kevin Hart, Kristen Schaal and Jordan Peele. The two kids George and Harold are voiced by Hart and Helms respectively.

The story also has a villain named Professor Pants, whom the now hypnotised superhero must stop with a little assistance from the kids.

The movie is set to hit theatres on 2 June, 2017.