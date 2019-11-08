The trailer of 1917 is out

Recently the trailer of 1917 released. Director Sam Mendes and Choreographer Roger Deakins come together for this project. Speaking at New York Comic Con 2019, the cast and crew disclosed more about the film’s premise and the technical aspects.

1917 is the story of Private Schofield (George MacKay) and Private Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman) who are serving in the British army during the height of World War I. They are given a mission to deliver a message to another battalion of 1,600 soldiers to not advance as expected to chase down the retreating Germans. To do so would be a massacre, as the Germans have set up an elaborate ambush and the company’s lack of awareness would mean almost certain defeat.

The film takes place entirely in real-time over the course of about 2 hours and has been designed to appear as a continuous shot.

1917 arrives in theaters for a limited release on December 25, 2020, with a wider release on January 10, 2020.