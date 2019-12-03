The Studio Ghibli library is coming to digital platforms and here are our favourites from the list

GKids announced that Ghibli fans will soon be able to purchase digital downloads from the beloved animation-house, Studio Gibhli. The library will be made available to own digitally in the world for the first time and can be purchased in both English and Japanese languages.

The films including Castle in the Sky, The Cat Returns, From Up on Poppy Hill, Howl’s Moving Castle, Kiki’s Delivery Service, My Neighbor Totoro, My Neighbors the Yamadas, Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind, Ocean Waves, Only Yesterday, Pom Poko, Ponyo, Porco Rosso, Princess Mononoke, The Secret World of Arrietty, Spirited Away, The Tale of The Princess Kaguya, Tales From Earthsea, When Marnie Was There, Whisper of the Heart, and The Wind Rises will be available to purchase on all major digital transactional platforms including Apple TV, Amazon VOD, Vudu, Google Play, Sony, Microsoft and FandangoNOW in the United States and Canada on 17 December.

Studio Ghibli has influenced animators and live-action filmmakers around the world. The studio’s commitment to artistry and empathetic storytelling has transformed modern filmmaking. Studio Ghibli has made arguably a dozen films that could legitimately be called masterpieces. Here is a list of few that have kept us mesmerised:

Spirited Away:

The film has grossed $360 million worldwide and is, to this day, and is one of the single most captivating and mesmerising theatrical journeys ever created.

Princess Mononoke:

The movie is a gorgeously rendered, captivating fantasy with a deep philosophical undertow.is a gorgeously rendered, captivating fantasy with a deep philosophical undertow. Perhaps it is the most violent of all Miyazaki’s works.

Grave Of The Fireflies:

Excellent character building of two youths surviving war and the dangerous virulence of patriotism, Grave Of The Fireflies earns itself a spot on this lift for it is perhaps one of Miyazaki’s most outlying successes.

Castle In The Sky:

In the movie Miyazaki takes us on a harrowing train ride, befriending of giant robots and the quest to save Laputa, a floating castle in the sky. The movie is not as polished as others but still a near perfect action-adventure.

Whisper of the Heart:

The movie is a love story between a girl who loves reading books, and the boy who has previously checked out all of the library books she chooses.

So, ready to binge watch?