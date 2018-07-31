‘The SpongeBob Movie’ to release two weeks early

The Spongebob Movie, the third in the SpongeBob animated comedy series will now come to the audience two week early. According to Deadline, the movie will be shifting to 17 July from its originally scheduled 31 July 2020 launch.

The former voice cast including Clancy Brown, Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence and Rodger Bumpass will be returning to voice the undersea dwellers.

The movie was initially announced to be released on 31 August 2019 and later shifted to 31 July 2020 by Paramount. The shift of release date now puts it in direct head-off with Fox’s animated Bob’s Burgers as well as untitled event movies from Universal and Warner Bros.

The SpongeBob Movie, until recently known as The Spongebob Movie: It’s a Wonderful Sponge, is being directed by Tim Hill with screenplay by Jonathan Aibel, Glenn Berger and Michael Kvamme.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water, the second film in the series released in 2015 generated more than $325 million at the worldwide box office. The first movie, The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie released in 2004 generated more than $140 million globally. We hope to see the third in the list making a mark too.