‘The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run’ trailer released

After getting a 2020 release date following its initial 2019 window, Paramount, after unveiling the new title and poster for the film, has dropped the first trailer for The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run.

This new movie was originally titled The SpongeBob Movie: It’s a Wonderful Sponge, and it was going to be an origin story for SpongeBob. The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run is sending the titular character on a journey to find his missing pet snail, Gary.

The voice cast features TV series stars Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, Clancy Brown, Rodger Bumpass, Carolyn Lawrence and Douglas Lawrence, joined by Awkwafina and Reggie Watts. Directed and written by Tim Hill, produced by Ryan Harris, the feature which is based on the SpongeBob SquarePants series is created by Stephen Hillenberg.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run opens 22 May 2020.