The Sonic panel will be making surprise announcements at San Diego Comic-Con 2018

The announcement by Sega regarding its attendance at San Diego Comic-Con 2018 comes with a special event, Sonic the Hedgehog’s Way Past Cool Panel.

Sega, during this panel will be discussing comics, upcoming games and more at this year’s Comic-Con. Sonic team head, Takashi Iizuka, will also be present to discuss Sonic’s future video game outings, and even make some surprise announcements alongside Sega’s licensing specialist, Michael Cisneros.

The official description provided by the panel says:

Sonic The Hedgehog has raced back into comics, bringing old enemies and new friends along for the ride. IDW editors Joe Hughes and David Mariotte, artist Evan Stanley, Sega licensing specialist Michael Cisneros, director of product development Austin Keys, and head of Sonic team Takashi Iizuka discuss comics and upcoming games, make some surprise announcements, and more!

Could there be a new Sonic game? Or do you have any other predictions? Let’s keep the fingers crossed whatsoever. The panel will be held on 19 July and we will keep you updated about the revelations made by Sega.