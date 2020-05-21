‘The Simpsons’ short ‘The Longest Daycare’ coming to Disney+

The Simpsons short film The Longest Daycare is coming to the Disney+ streaming service on 29 May. The Longest Daycare was screened before Ice Age: Continental Drift in theaters in 2012 and features family baby Maggie spending the day at the Ayn Rand School for Tots. Disney+ is home to 30 seasons of The Simpsons and released in April another short film featuring Maggie titled Playdate with Destiny.

Disney also announced that episodes from the first 19 seasons (and parts of the 20th season) of The Simpsons would be available to stream on Disney+ in their original 4:3 ratio starting 28 May, fixing one of the biggest criticisms of the streaming service following its launch last November.

The Simpsons producer Al Jean has now confirmed that a fix is rolling out across all of the show’s streaming options over the next week. “The most important tweet I can make: 4:3 available on Simpsons World! Seasons one to seven now, rest soon thx FXX,” he tweeted on 20 May.

Simpsons fans will finally be able to watch all of their favourite episodes in the exact format they were originally broadcast back in the day!