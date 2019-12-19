The secret of DNEG’s winning streak

DNEG has been the Oscar’s favourite child for the past five consecutive years. Having bagged multiple awards for the VFX category, DNEG has washed over the filmscape of visual effects with its wizardry. While the mammoth Oscar ceremony is just around the corner, DNEG has already bagged an award at the 24 FPS annual award recent held in India.

For the unversed, 24FPS is an annual event of MAAC, and is touted as the most prestigious Awards function for the animation & visual effects segment across the Indian sub-continent and beyond. Men in Black: International regaled the audience tremendously and DNEG had headed the team of visual effects artists.

AnimationXpress had published a detailed review of the movie Men in Black International, where the CG aliens accounted for the major portion of it.

A VFX-spectacle you can’t neuralyse for a long time plays host to a number of aliens species that come in all shapes and sizes. Action Sequences are also equally stunning with the way in which MIB agents try to protect Jababian friend Vungus from the onslaught of Dyads with their high-end weaponry.

We recently caught up with DNEG’s Creative Director and General Manager Merzin Tavaria over a quick cuppa.

Excerpts

Which movie did you receive the award for?

Men In Black: International

How was your experience at the 24 FPS award show?

24 FPS has grown over the years in terms of Network and Audience, 17th edition was no different.

DNEG’s VFX seems to be bagging many awards across the globe. Be it Oscars, Emmy’s or 24 FPS, tell us about the secret of DNEG’s brilliance?

The secret lies in DNEG’s commitment to facilitate the maker’s vision in the most effective manner. This also leads us to take risks in the process and we have been fortunate that they have been acknowledged and rewarded.



Since the movie is nominated for Oscars this year, it would prove to be a formidable contender for the golden statuette! We will soon find out!