The script for the ‘Uncharted’ movie is complete, writer reveals

Naughty Dog’s Uncharted is undoubtedly one of the most successful gaming franchises of all time. Consisting of four parts, the action-adventure game features the protagonist Nathan Drake who relentlessly trots the globe in order to uncover ancient mysteries and invaluable treasures.

A movie based on the game has long been in talks and was announced long back in 2009. Since then, the project has seen several directors coming on-board and dropping off. However, it seems that things are finally looking up for the impending Uncharted movie as Joe Carnahan, who was brought on board in 2016 as a writer, posted an image on Instagram of what looks like a completed script for the film. He called it a ‘BEAST’ and ‘monstrously cool’.

Done and Dusted. Now the REAL work begins. If there’s a more monstrously cool action script in Hollywood right now, I wanna read it, ‘cuz this thing is a BEAST. A photo posted by Joe Carnahan (@carnojoe) on Jan 7, 2017 at 1:28pm PST

He also states that ‘Now the REAL work begins’, hinting at the initiation of the filming of the movie. We would assume that the script being ready, the process of filming would begin sometime this spring.

Director of Night at the Museum, Shawn Levy who is currently on-board as the director for the videogame feature was brought in during October of 2016. The Fighter’s David O. Russell was associated with it for some time, while Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses) and Neil Burger (Limitless) were in the list too.

The list of actors has not been officially announced either, but few names like Mark Wahlberg, Scarlett Johansson and Robert DeNiro have come to light.

Uncharted recently completed its series with the last edition named Uncharted: A Thief’s End. While videogame universes provide really alluring story-lines to work around, but recent movie adaptations of video games have not been well received, the recent one being Assassin’s Creed. We’ll hope Uncharted’s movie lives up to the name of the game.