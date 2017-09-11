‘The Punisher’ teaser: New promo video flirts hunt for Frank Castle

Soon, the death knell will resonate through the New York lanes as the Punisher readies to knock the living day lights out of the criminals and law offenders.

Marvel’s latest in the conveyor belt of crime-fighting vigilante, The Punisher is one of the most awaited series of the year as it debuts on Netflix later this year, although the exact date of its premiere isn’t known.

Now, the makers have released a new, obfuscated teaser of the upcoming series on its Instagram account. Clocking at barely 14 seconds, the recently released clip shows a CCTV footage of cops ambushing a supposedly vacant apartment, certainly trying to hunt down Frank Castle.

Everything will come to light eventually. A post shared by The Punisher (@thepunisher) on Sep 10, 2017 at 10:47am PDT

After witnessing the gruesome murder of his parents in front of his eyes, Castle vows to fight crimes himself. However, as the new teaser suggests, his cause doesn’t necessarily land him in the good books of the civil force.

The makers have chosen to keep the cards close to their chests for now, as there is little else to know about the estranged Punisher at this stage. Nevertheless, more details can be expected to be revealed at the upcoming New York Comic Con.

Based on Marvel Comics, Netflix’s The Punisher stars Jon Bernthal in the titular role of Frank Castle/The Punisher, while Ben Barnes, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Daniel Webber, Amber Rose Revah and Deborah Ann Woll form the supporting cast.