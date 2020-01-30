The Property Brothers to create pre-school animated series

The Property Brothers, Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott, stars of the long-running HGTV series and spin-offs are moving into the kids’ TV space with a pre-school animated series, according to Deadline.

The duo is developing Builder Brothers’ Dream Factory via Scott Brothers Entertainment and Sinking Ship Entertainment. The series revolves around 10-year-old twins, Drew and Jonathan, a pair of regular kids whose extraordinary imagination, creativity, grit and heart help solve problems in their neighborhood by dreaming big and sometimes too big. Along with their dog Moose and best friends Mel, Cee-Cee and Aiden, the Builder Brothers navigate the highs and lows of trying to make the world a better place – one big dream at a time.

The Scott brothers have previously written a number of kids’ books including Builder Brothers: Big Plans and Builder Brothers: Better Together, published by Harpers Collins.