The party animal young rabbit is all set to entertain you in SPE’s ‘Peter Rabbit’ trailer

The mischievous and disobedient rabbit is back!

Sony Pictures Entertainment has released the first trailer of the live-action/CGI feature Peter Rabbit that brings alive the character of a young rabbit Peter, created by Beatrix Potter in 1893.

The trailer begins with a narration and you can almost picture a cute little rabbit in a blue jacket until…it knocks down three birds while hopping. He invites all animals to an empty house that belongs to Mr. McGregor (played by Domhnall Gleeson) and it doesn’t take you long to figure that Peter is a party animal (how apt!).

What proceeds thereafter is exactly how it happens at the fraternity parties in the West, but with animals partying instead, peculiarity and humour shall definitely follow.

From the house of Sony Pictures Animation, comes this delightful comedy with beautifully created furry animals. Animal Logic has collaborated on the visual effects and animation of the film.

The lead character Peter is voiced by James Corden. The other cast includes Margot Robbie (voice of Flopsy), Daisy Ridley (voice of Mopsy), Elizabeth Debicki (voice of Cottontail) and Rosy Byrne (as Bea).

The movie is based on Beatrix Potter’s book The Tale of Peter Rabbit published in 1902. Translated to 36 languages and selling about 45 million copies, the classic is one of the best selling books of all time.

Directed by Will Gluck (Easy A, Friends with Benefits), produced by Gluck and Zareh Nalbandian, the film is slated to release on 9 February, 2018.