The newest trailer of ‘The Nutcracker and the Four Realms’ takes us to a magical world

Disney has unveiled the latest full-length trailer for the live-action fantasy film, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, that transports one to a magical world that’s more on par with Alice’s Wonderland and Narnia.

Inspired by E.T.A. Hoffman’s iconic Christmas classic The Nutcracker and the Mouse King, the dazzling world seems to have the full power of Disney behind it. The tale follows Clara (Mackenzie Foy), a young girl who ventures into the realms her mother created in search of a key that will open a precious gift. Her godfather Drosselmeyer (Morgan Freeman) presents her a golden thread at an annual holiday party that leads her to said key, only it disappears inside a parallel world.

There, she discovers all kinds of wonderful and dangerous secrets, and ends up coming into contact with the whimsical Sugar Plum Fairy (Keira Knightley). Clara now must traverse the Land of Snowflakes, Land of Flowers, Land of Sweets, and the Fourth Realm that consists of Plum Fairies, toy soldiers, ballerinas, a gang of mice and the tyrant Mother Ginger (Helen Mirren), who’s looking to rule all the realms herself.

Directed by Lasse Hallström (Chocolat) and Joe Johnston (Captain America: The First Avenger), the film also stars Miranda Hart as Drew Drop Fairy, Misty Copeland as the Ballerina, Jayden Fowara-Knight as Phillip, a soldier, Eugenio Derbez, Matthew Macfadyen, Richard E. Grant, Sergei Polunin, Omid Djalili, Jack Whitehall, Meera Syal and Ellie Bamber.