National Students Meet of 2017 by MAAC kickstarts in Goa

Maya Academy of Advanced Cinematics (MAAC) is back with the National Students Meet (NSM) and after traversing the Rann of Kutch last year returns to Goa for the 2017 edition. Spanning across four days from 17 to 20 August, the latest NSM event in the plush confines of the Joecons Beach Resort in Benaulim, and promises to continue from where it left off.

With the tagline “The waves of creativity have reached Goa again”, the NSM just like its previous events will comprise of seminars, intriguing workshops, hands on training as well as interactive sessions with some of the eminent personalities of the industry for all the enthusiasts.

The event in Rann of Kutch last year was recorded by the Limca Book of Records and generated massive response amassing 200 students from across 40 different cities. The aim is to raise the success bar now and Goa is looking forward to it!

Hurry up, reserve your seats and mark the dates in your calendar!