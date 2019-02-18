The mystery of Jude Law’s character in ‘Captain Marvel’ unraveled.

The trailer of Captain Marvel shows Carol Danvers which is Captain Marvel’s real name – being trained under Jude Law’s character. This was what set all the fans speculating as to which character Law was playing.

If you’ve been reeling with curiosity about Jude Law’s role in upcoming superhero film Captain Marvel, there is news for you. Its no longer a mystery as reports have finally divulged the details in the Captain Marvel tie-in novel.

The Sherlock Holmes actor is not playing Captain Marvell as many had assumed in the beginning. Law will be playing the character of one of Captain’s Marvel‘s arch villains – Yon Rogg

The novel, Starforce on the Rise, is written by Steve Behling. The promotion of the movie ensured Law’s role was kept a secret so it is a little astounding that the tie-in novel would spill the beans so easily.

A Kree, Mar-Vell was sent to earth to spy and find out if it could threaten the Kree empire. He comes into conflict with Yon-Rogg, his commander who was envious of him. He becomes earth’s saviour, and earth-dwellers start calling him Captain Marvel.