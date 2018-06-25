‘The Morose Mononokean’ anime to get a second season

The official website of The Morose Mononokean has announced that the production for second season has been green-lit. Kiri Wazawa launched the manga in Square Enix’s Gangan Online web manga site in 2013, and the 11th compiled book volume was released during the do. Published by Crunchyroll , the manga will be released digitally in English.

The first season of the anime aired from July to September in 2016, which was streamed by Crunchyroll and was aired in Japan.

Studio Pierrot+ will return for the animation with Takao Yoshioka (Interviews with Monster Girls, Konohana Kitan) as the in charge of the series composition, with Yuki Kaji as the voice for Hanae Ashiya and Tomoaki Maeno as Haruitsuki Abeno.

To celebrate the announcement of the second season an illustration by Wazawa can be seen on Gan Gan Online.

The official synopsis of the series goes like this:

“Exorcism” is the art of sending yokai who have somehow wandered into the living world back into the underworld, where they belong. One day Hanae Ashiya, a high school student who’s been haunted by a yokai, happens to find the contact information of an exorcist called the Mononokean and pays him a visit. The exorcist he meets is a morose-looking young man, Haruitsuki Abeno, and for various reasons Ashiya ends up working for the Mononokean. And the story of the exorcist duo Ashiya and Abeno, and the yokai they meet in their adventures, begins.

Directed by Itsuro Kawasaki (Cardfight!! Vanguard G: NEXT, Magical Girl Ore), The Morose Mononokean will be released at a later point.