The Mill launches new studio in Bangalore

The Mill is a global content creation studio collaborating on VFX, digital and design projects for the advertising, games and music industries, partnering with the world’s best agencies, groundbreaking directors, creative firms and visionary brands.

With over 27 years of insight, The Mill prides itself on forming partnerships built on creative excellence and cutting-edge technologies. In 1990, Robin Shenfield and Pat Joseph founded The Mill with a sole mission to consistently win and deliver the best in-class work.

At its centre, The Mill is a creative culture of talented artists from multinational and homegrown backgrounds, nurturing innovation, flexibility and diverse ideas. This enables it to offer creative solutions across all our studios from London, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and India.

The Mill has collaborated with clients to bring brave ideas to life. Now over 1000 strong and global, the studio has opened its doors on the seventh floor of the Navigator Building in the east of Bangalore as a welcomed extension of the existing Mill Studios family.

The Mill is consistently recognised by peers and clients for delivering outstanding work and has earned the most prestigious industry awards, including Cannes Gold Lions, an array of D&AD Pencils, APA’s, British Arrows, AICP’s, CLIOS and VES Statues to name a few.

As a dedicated, talented team of artists and producers creating world class VFX working across 3D and 2D disciplines, as well as VR and emerging tech, The Mill is looking to further expand their capabilities via their brand new studio by bringing their recruitment roadshow to Pune and Mumbai over the coming month, their drive and focus and areas of expertise being automotive origination, augmentation and versioning, CG tracking and 3D roto as well as curation of long-term campaigns for brands and agencies across animation, product sequences and demos of CG brand product versioning.

During these roadshows, the Mill team will be looking to find, train and nurture the most talented creative, technical and production teams in the industry, further scaling their studios to work individually, in teams or as an international network via their bases across the globe.

Mill India head of production Graham Pryor comments, “With the opening of our fifth studio in Bangalore we have tapped into an incredibly talented and motivated pool of artists and producers who have seamlessly integrated with the wider Mill group of studios. Bangalore is a young and exciting city with a great creative scene and we’re thrilled to be a part of it. We’re looking forward to continued growth in 2017 and 2018.”

The Mill founder and CEO Robin Shenfield says, “We are incredibly proud to be launching our brand new Mill India studio in Bangalore. Our newest creative hub allows us to remain at the forefront of our VFX capabilities while exploring new areas of innovation and emerging tech. We look forward to finding, training and continuing to nurture new creative and technical talent all the while growing our global Mill team.”

The Mill COO Darren O’Kelly says, “We are proud to welcome new, passionate talent to The Mill family who can grow with us across India and our studios around the world.”