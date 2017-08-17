Turkish Colour Jockey Metin Okutay joins Nube Studio, feels Indian industry is a great place to work!

Khar-based color grading studio Nube Studio recently roped in Turkish color jockey Metin Okutay, the latest international talent joining their admirable roster.

Having worked for six years in his native Istanbul, Metin, on the search for newer pastures, found his way to the color team of Nube, where he anticipates working on various Indian projects.

Animation Xpress caught up with the Tukish talent, who talks about his journey as a colour jockey, his experience of working in Turkey, and what he expects in India.

Could you give us a brief description of your journey?

It all started before my graduation. I started out by getting behind my camera. I studied in one of the reputed universities in Istanbul, the Bilgi University and was interested in cinema, television and photography. Once I graduated, I joined a post-production company where I worked as a television assistant. There were no baselights in Turkey then so it was hard but nevertheless a learning experience. I worked with Dominic Aaron as well as James Norman and got to learn a lot from them.

Also, once baselights came to Turkey, I started working on it and used it in all my work thereafter. I started off with short movies, then music videos, then feature films. So that’s my journey in short!

Why did you choose to specialise in colour grading?

I was into photography, cinema, cinematography at first. Colour grading is changing the appearance of an image. There are a lot of opportunities in colour grading. The working in colour grading is like doing mathematical work, you’re trying to solve a problem. But at the same time, it is entertaining and never boring.

What inspired you to join Nube studios?

After six years of working in Turkey, I was looking for new environment. To develop my skills and visionary, I had to keep working as much as possible and the commercial scale of India is getting bigger and bigger. India’s industry is a nice place to work for all the editors, colourists, as the industry is well equipped, then there are lots of commercials and brands so colour plays an important role. Also the culture is very bright and colourful. Nube studio is a colourist based company with some differences in the sense that they want to be specialised in this subject and liked this ideology.

Also I know Nube as the only colour grading studio in Mumbai who also have baselights, something which I expertise in. It’s an incredible colour grading studio and also very user-friendly.

You’ve worked for Turkish classic ‘Song of my Mother’ which bagged top honours at Sarajevo Film Festival. How was the experience working for the movie?

A 2014 movie, I started off with the baselight work for it which went on for a week, then moved to the DOP, and did as much as three revisions. It was a drama with a dark theme but also having an essence of nostalgia to it. The nature of the movie made the colour grading a bit easier. There weren’t many a vibrant colours. My DoP and director were happy with my work and it was a good experience.

The movie ‘Sivas’ too went on to do well in international film festivals. How was the experience there?

Sivas was my first feature movie that I became a part of. It was even before ‘Song of my Mother’. There were actually two colourists for the movie, and we worked in sync for it. Initially the DoP was Armin Dierolf, who later left and entrusted me with the responsibility of taking things forward. We worked on a key background, foreground, and all shot by handheld imagery and in 25mm. Although it required a lot of work, it was really nice working for the movie.

You’ve worked for over 100 TV commercials. What was the most challenging one among the lot?

There were a few demanding directors with also deep ideas. So it was difficult sometimes to understand their idea and that itself was challenging. We also had to work long hours for different phases of the project. It was time consuming, but in the end we were able to put it all together.

Which commercial did you enjoy working the most?

Not specifically, though there are a few directors, DOPs that I really enjoy working. Their vision, their thoughts are something that I could connect to and once that happens, it’s enjoyable. We could understand each other well and that made it an entertaining experience working with them.

Is there a difference between grading for 3D and grading for 2D?

Grading for 3D and 2D are similar creatively, but 3D needs some special care as you are working with two camera coverage and it is also more demanding. So you should be more dedicated while working on 3D colour grading.

Have you worked for any 3D commercial before?

I was a part of a project by the Russian firm Gazprom, which was, I guess, only the second 3D project in Turkey at the time and I was an assistant.

What are your current projects?

It’s been just a few days since I arrived here and did a commercial just a day after. But I don’t know about the next project. Maybe in two weeks, or a month, I can anticipate a new one. But I really look forward to work in the Indian industry and hope to give back some quality work.

Animation Xpress wishes Metin Okutay all the luck in his future endeavours!