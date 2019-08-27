‘The Mandalorian’: First look at ‘Star Wars’ Series revealed

Recently fans got a view at the first look at The Mandalorian in the Star Wars universe. Pascal’s main character is created with the inspiration of iconic bounty hunters Jango and Boba Fett from the earlier trilogies. He flies to the outer reaches of the galaxy alone, far away from the laws of the New Republic.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebel director Dave Filoni led the first episode. Taika Waititi Thor: Ragnarok, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa Dope, and Deborah Chow Jessica Jones also directed several episodes. Jon Favreau served as writer and executive producer on the series.

Disney and Lucasfilm also released the trailer for the movie.