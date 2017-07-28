The latest Overwatch patch brings Doomfist and other features

Blizzard Entertainment recently revealed its newest Overwatch character in the name of Akande Ogundimu alias Doomfist. Now as mentioned earlier, he is live on all platforms of the game.

Along with the new character Blizzard included some other mechanics to the game as well. The patch 2.16 includes the much awaited feature which is supposed to reduce the number of duplicate items loot boxes drop in Overwatch. Furthermore, there are easier options to capture your ingame moments without using any external program.

With the new highlight record features you can select the top five plays of the day and save them and they expire or refresh every 24 hours.

The Blizzard team was not present at E3 this year but made a big appearance at San Diego Comic Con this year where senior designer Michael Chu described why Sahr Ngaujah was selected as the voice of Doomfist and not fan favourite Terry Crews.

He said, “We love Terry. Terry’s awesome. He came and visited us. We had a great time. But when we were looking for Doomfist, we were looking for something very specific given his role in the game and everything. When we were early in the audition process, we heard Sahr, who’s the actor who plays Doomfist and he just blew us away immediately. Once we heard his voice, it was like, ‘Holy crap. That’s Doomfist.'” Chu particularly praised the number of “flavours” Sahr is able to bring to the role.”

The new hero kind of breaks the monotony in a FPS game as his primary fire is just a mere boost to the kit that he has. Doomfist is a character which is built to dive behind the enemy team and take out high priority targets with his swift combos. You can play him right now on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.