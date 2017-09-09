‘The Last Jedi’ suspense revelation by director Rian Johnson you all missed (spoiler alert!)

For all the tumult that Hollywood has been going through since the turn of the year, it stares at an explosive end as Star Wars will hit the big screen once again with its second installment.

With a subtitle ‘The Last Jedi’, the upcoming space opera has generated a resounding buzz among the fanbase as to who the last Jedi really is. However, if one casts his mind back to 2015, director Rian Johnson had already revealed the much vaunted secret.

Here’s to quote the 43-year old film-maker from the archives: “It’s in the opening crawl of The Force Awakens. Luke Skywalker, right now, is the last Jedi. There’s always wiggle room in these movies – everything is from a certain point of view – but coming into our story, he is the actual last of the Jedi. And he’s removed himself and is alone on this island, for reasons unknown.”

Johnson said these words in aftermath of Star Wars: The Force Awakens release two years ago. So you see, the beans had been spilled long ago. But quite startling it is the fact very few could take notice of the same in the movie.

If you’ve been racking your heads around the issue all this while, it’s time to take a breather, for you now know where all the bodies are buried. And also, don’t anathematise us after you finish perusing through the story. There’s a disclaimer right in the headline!

Conforming to the above words would seem like jumping the gun given the movie is yet to hit the screens. However technically, Johnson has a point. His words do add up. So while we await for December to arrive, we can only deliberate about it till then.

Written and directed by Rian Johnson, the eight chapter of the Star Wars franchise, Star Wars: The Last Jedi will whip its lightsabers in cinemas on 15 December 2017.