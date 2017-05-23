‘The Jungle Book’ to simulcast on Disney Channel in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu on 27 May

Disney Channel will bring the magic of The Jungle Book on the TV screens in India in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on this Saturday, 27 May, 2017.

Disney Channel has been bringing engaging and entertaining content for kids for years now and is the leading kids’ channel in the country. To continue to add magic with vibrant content in the lives of kids, Disney’s The Jungle Book is all set to be aired on the channel, and will be simulcast in the three languages.

The live-action epic adventure, directed by Iron Man-fame Jon Favreau, is based on Rudyard Kipling’s timeless stories and inspired by Disney’s eponymous classic animated film. The film seamlessly blends live-action with photorealistic CGI animals and environments, using up-to-the-minute technology and storytelling techniques to immerse audiences in an enchanting and lush world.

Apart from the widely loved film across the globe, The Jungle Book is the highest grossing Hollywood film of all-time in India. It was one of those rare films that was equally enjoyed by kids as well as adults.

The action-adventure is about Mowgli (newcomer Neel Sethi), a man-cub raised in the jungle by a family of wolves, who embarks on a captivating journey of self-discovery when he’s forced to abandon the only home he’s ever known.

This debut of Mowgli, Bagheera, Baloo, Sher Khan on the kid’s channel is powered by Dabur Red Tooth Paste and associate sponsors being Paperboat and Hershey’s.