The International 2019 to broadcast live on SonyLIV in Hindi and Tamil languages in India

The much-awaited The International 2019 DOTA 2 esports tournament will be broadcasted live on SonyLIV in Hindi and Tamil languages. NODWIN Gaming, is collaborating with online video streaming platform SonyLIV to showcase the world’s biggest esports gaming tournament called The International 2019 live on the platform.

Already the prize pool for The International 2019 broke all records as Dota 2 Database World Championship surpassed $33 million prize pool. As of this writing, The International’s prize pool sits at $30.2M, which beats the 2018 record of $25.5 million. With the prize pool $33 million, The International 2019, completely dwarfs recent big esporting tournaments such as PUBG Mobile Club Open which had a total prize pool of $180,000. DOTA 2 will be the game that will hotly be contested by 18 teams from across the world which have made it to the group stages to compete for the coveted trophy.

The partnership of NODWIN with SonyLIV will make The International 2019 the first global esports tournament that is broadcasted on a national platform. The tournament will be broadcasted in Hindi and Tamil languages.

The streaming will cover the group stages from 15 to 18 August and the main event from 20 to 25 August. The matches begin from 6:30 am onwards on the SonyLIV app.

“Bringing esports to the young masses who love sports has been one of the key drivers for NODWIN. In SonyLIV we have found a partner who understands that space. With their ability to take chances with new formats such as the KBC, FIFA and WWE, we feel there is a large overlap possible between the audiences. The multi-language broadcast is directed to cater to a diverse audience who can enjoy the top-notch esports action in their own language” said NODWIN Gaming founder and CEO Akshat Rathee.