The India-only Archie comics coming to Comic Con this year

Archie and the gang from Riverdale are officially coming to India this year in the Comic Con India shows 2017 for Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad.

Comic Con India in collaboration with Archie Publications has commissioned special #1 editions of popular Archie titles with exclusive India-only covers. Each pass holder to Comic Con India shows this year will receive the exclusive edition comic with a customised city cover.

Comic Con India founder Jatin Varma said, “One of the first comics I ever read was an Archie and millions of comic book fans in India have a similar story to share. Archie comics are considered as Indian as some of our local comics. Therefore, I’m extremely excited to collaborate with Archie Publications to start of this unique collaboration!”

From visiting the Charminar in Hyderabad to shooting a Bollywood film at the Gateway of India in Mumbai or playing cricket at the iconic Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, to touring Delhi, the gang from Riverdale will be everywhere.

Archie Comics publisher and CEO Jon Goldwater said, “Archie and his friends are beloved worldwide, but they’ve always been especially embraced in India. With that in mind, we’re honoured and excited to kick off this relationship with Comic Con India, which we hope to see continue for years to come.”

Such a collaboration has never been done before and each visitor to the shows this year will get the once in a lifetime opportunity to own their city’s exclusive collectible edition comic.