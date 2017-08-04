The HP ‘Windows Mixed Reality’ VR Headset is part revolutionary and part reality

Microsoft’s Mixed Reality initiative is the evolution of Windows holographic. It supports a variety of headsets with a single operating system from AR headsets like HoloLens to VR headsets like this one from HP. According to Microsoft Mixed Reality has several gadgets, including this VR headset.It is rated in its online Microsoft Store for $299, alongside the $329 HP headset.One would require a PC with an Nvidia GTX 980 / 1060 or higher to get a good experience. It has been called as part revolutionary and part reality by HP. It is something which is more than just gaming.
Development kits have been used for internal tracking sensors. Hence that removes the need for external cameras or markers. Even if it has been branded as a mixed reality gadget but the headsets are similar to VR.A quick rundown of the specs say that it comes with two lenses that sport 1440×1440 resolutions each (making it 2880×1440 combined) with an up to 90Hz refresh rate (if paired with an HDMI 2.0 port.) The cable is 4 meters long and the field of view measures at 95 degrees horizontally.
Technical Specifications
|Display Size
|7.34cm (2.89”) x2
|Display Resolution
|1440×1440 per eye(288×1440 combined)
|Display Refresh Rate
|90Hz when paired to HDMI 2.0 port
60Hz when paired to HDMI 1.4 port
|Field of View
|95 degrees horizontal (Fresnel-Aspherical)
|Tracking Cameras
|2 front-facing cameras
|Audio Input/Output
|3.5mm combo audio jack
|Cable Connection
|2-in-1 HDMI 2.0 + USB 3.0
|Cable(Long)
|4.0 metres
|Cable(Short)
|0.6 metres
Recommended Requirements
|
LAPTOP PC
|
DESKTOP PC
|OPERATING SYSTEM
|Windows 102– Creators Update
(Developer Mode enabled)
|Windows 102– Creators Update
(Developer Mode enabled)
|PROCESSOR3
|Intel® Core™ i7 OR
AMD® Ryzen™ 7 1700 (6 Core, 12 threads)
|Intel® Core™ i7 OR
AMD® Ryzen™ 7 1700 (6 Core, 12 threads)
|GRAPHICS
|GPU
NVIDIA® GTX 965Ml/1050ti/1060
AMD Radeon™ RX 480M (2GB) equivalent or
greater DX12 and WDDM 2.2 capable GPU
DRIVERS
Windows Display Driver Model (WDDM) 2.2
|GPU
NVIDIA® GTX 980/1060/1070
AMD Radeon™ RX 480 (2GB) equivalent or greater
DX12 and WDDM 2.2 capable GPU
DRIVERS
Windows Display Driver Model (WDDM) 2.2
|DISPLAY
|HMD CONNECTORS
HDMI 1.4 or Display Port 1.2 for 60 Hz HMDs
HDMI 2.0 or Display Port 1.2 for 90 Hz HMDs
1x available graphics display port for HMD
RESOLUTION
SVGA (800×600)
BIT DEPTH
32 bits of color per pixel
|HMD CONNECTORS
HDMI 1.4 or Display Port 1.2 for 60 Hz HMDs
HDMI 2.0 or Display Port 1.2 for 90 Hz HMDs
1x available graphics display port for HMD
RESOLUTION
SVGA (800×600)
BIT DEPTH
32 bits of color per pixel
|RAM
|16 GB or greater
|16 GB or greater
|STORAGE
|>10 GB additional free space
|>10 GB additional free space
|CONNECTIVITY
|USB
1x available USB port for HMD
USB 3.0 Type-A
Note: USB must supply a minimum of 900mA
BLUETOOTH
Bluetooth 4.0 (for accessory connectivity)
|USB
1x available USB port for HMD
USB 3.0 Type-A
Note: USB must supply a minimum of 900mA
BLUETOOTH
Bluetooth 4.0 (for accessory connectivity)