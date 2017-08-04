The HP ‘Windows Mixed Reality’ VR Headset is part revolutionary and part reality

Microsoft’s Mixed Reality initiative is the evolution of Windows holographic. It supports a variety of headsets with a single operating system from AR headsets like HoloLens to VR headsets like this one from HP. According to Microsoft Mixed Reality has several gadgets, including this VR headset.It is rated in its online Microsoft Store for $299, alongside the $329 HP headset.One would require a PC with an Nvidia GTX 980 / 1060 or higher to get a good experience. It has been called as part revolutionary and part reality by HP. It is something which is more than just gaming.

Development kits have been used for internal tracking sensors. Hence that removes the need for external cameras or markers. Even if it has been branded as a mixed reality gadget but the headsets are similar to VR.A quick rundown of the specs say that it comes with two lenses that sport 1440×1440 resolutions each (making it 2880×1440 combined) with an up to 90Hz refresh rate (if paired with an HDMI 2.0 port.) The cable is 4 meters long and the field of view measures at 95 degrees horizontally.

Technical Specifications

Display Size 7.34cm (2.89”) x2 Display Resolution 1440×1440 per eye(288×1440 combined) Display Refresh Rate 90Hz when paired to HDMI 2.0 port

60Hz when paired to HDMI 1.4 port Field of View 95 degrees horizontal (Fresnel-Aspherical) Tracking Cameras 2 front-facing cameras Audio Input/Output 3.5mm combo audio jack Cable Connection 2-in-1 HDMI 2.0 + USB 3.0 Cable(Long) 4.0 metres Cable(Short) 0.6 metres

Recommended Requirements