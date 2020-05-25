The great era of the slot machine is still ongoing

Introduction

Slot machines are among the most appealing casino games you can find. You can find slots of all sorts at CAD and AUD casinos today. But it’s also important to note how well they work. You will have a newfound appreciation for games when you see how they work and how you can play them.

How Computerization Has Changed Things

Many of the slots you’ll find at AUD and CAD casinos run on computers. A chip inside a machine will determine the result of each spin. The chip tells the reels to turn at set positions. The effort ensures each spin will be different. The program may also determine the result based on odds.

The Story of the Slot Machine

The slot machine has been a staple of casinos and other gaming parlours for more than a century. A precursor appeared in 1891 when the Sittman and Pitt company created a game with five drum reels with multiple card faces. The game would entail a player trying to get the best poker hand on a spin. The game was designed as a form of entertainment at drinking establishments.

Developer Charles Fey refined the machine in 1895 by using three reels with five symbols. The design entailed players having to get three of the same symbol on a line. The Liberty Bell slot that Fey developed is considered to be the first slot machine in history.

Similar pokies would be produced around the world since, with Bally introducing the first electromechanical slot in 1963 and Fortune Coin inventing the video slot in 1976. Those developments paved the way to today’s modern pokies.

How Do You Play a Slot Machine?

While a slot machine looks self-explanatory, there are a few rules to consider when playing one:

Review the number of lines on a game. You might have the option to play with a few lines. Sometimes you might be required to play all of them. Note the value of each coin. You have to spend a coin on each line. For instance, a coin could be worth 1, 5, or 10 cents. Figure out the total value of the bet. A game with a 5-cent coin that uses 30 lines would cost $1.50 per spin. Take a spin on the machine. Watch for the symbols that appear. Different games will feature things from wild symbols to bonus signs that will lead to special events. You could win a jackpot or free spins.

How Video Slot Machines Work

Video slots have become the norm at many casinos and online gaming halls. A video pokies uses a computer chip that runs a random number generator. The RNG system determines the symbols that appear on the reels. Some symbols are weighed differently based on their values.

Games add to the variety of games you can play. You can find video slots with five reels, reels of different heights, expanding wilds, and unique bonus games.

What Are the Slots Rules In Different Countries?

There are many rules surrounding pokies in different countries:

State governments and gaming boards have various rules surrounding how slots work. Nevada allows anyone to operate them. But private ownership is prohibited in states like Hawaii, Nebraska, and Tennessee.

Individual Canadian provinces operate slots for use in casinos in their areas. The gaming boards in these provinces also regulate video lottery terminals.

State governments in Australia have unique rules for how pokies are made available. Western Australia has outlawed them with spinning reels. Queensland slots must have a return rate of 85 percent or greater, but that total is higher for slots in casinos.

The United Kingdom supports games through the Gambling Act 2005. People must have licenses to house certain games.

Japanese pokies are more skill-based. Players use buttons to stop reels.

Conclusion

It is fascinating to see how well slot machines work and how you can find them throughout the world. These games have evolved so much over the years, and they continue to be enticing to gamers. The odds are you’ll find a casino that’s interesting to you when you’re at an online casino.