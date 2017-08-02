The Flash to don a new costume in the upcoming season four

The world’s fastest feet are getting ready to slalom past the towering skyscrapers of Central City once again as The Flash returns with its fourth season this October.

Barry Allen, who supposedly embarks in yet another time travel as the trailers suggest, will inevitably return, but in a new costume.

In a picture leaked online during a shoot, the lead Grant Gustin could be seen donning a new costume of The Flash, and it looks funkier than most of its previous versions. Whilst the badge continues to have a white background, the new golden borders and the abs-shaped folds give it a more appealing look. The shoulder line also sees a pair of straps, something not seen in any Flash costume before.

Based on DC Comics, The Flash season four will premiere on The CW from 10 October 2017 onwards.