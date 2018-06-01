The first Lego game, ‘Lego DC Super-Villains’ announced

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group and DC Entertainment has announced the first LEGO game, LEGO DC Super-Villains. The game puts players at the center of a villain-centric adventure, packed with locations and characters from across the DC universe.

For the first time, a LEGO game is giving players the ability to create and play as their own DC super-villain throughout the game. The characters at the center of the story will team up with an iconic variety of villains to adventure through the hilarious and original story written in collaboration with DC. LEGO DC Super-Villains will be available from 16 October 2018 on various platforms.

“LEGO DC Super-Villains gives players a new way to play with their favourite DC characters with a splash of light-hearted, villainous antics. Players will enjoy exploring the expansive DC universe in the way only a LEGO game can deliver,” said The LEGO Group VP digital games Sean McEvoy.

LEGO DC Super-Villains will find the Justice League to have disappeared, leaving Earth’s protection to a newcomer group of heroes from a parallel universe, proclaiming themselves as the ‘Justice Syndicate’. Renowned DC Super-Villains from the Legion Of Doom discover Earth’s newest heroes may not be the heroes they claim to be. With each player’s completely customisable super-villain character in command, this team of misfit lawbreakers must join forces to discover and foil the evil plans the incognito strangers have in store.

DC Entertainment vice president, interactive and animation, Ames Kirshen mentioned, “The original story in LEGO DC Super-Villains flips the DC universe upside down as players embark on an unforgettable adventure starring memorable villains set across notable DC locations. DC’s roster of iconic super-villains is unmatched and fans will love teaming up with The Joker, Harley Quinn, Lex Luthor and a host of others to save Earth from a greater evil.”

At the beginning of the campaign, players can create their own unique villain and main character throughout, while also teaming up with a variety of DC super-villains throughout the story mode. As players progress, they will unlock new abilities, powers and can continue to customise their character to take on the evil threat. Their friends and family can also join story mode at any time with the fun, two-player, local co-op experiences where players can team up in epic boss fights.

“With an unprecedented amount of customisation options to choose from, players can create and customise their character at the start of the story, unlocking new powers and abilities as they progress through the funniest LEGO game to date,” TT Games managing director Tom Stone commented.

A Deluxe Edition of the game, featuring the main game content, Season Pass content and early access to the DC Super-Villains: TV Series DLC Character Pack, is currently available for pre-order. An exclusive LEGO minifigure, Lex Luthor Superman, also comes with the physical version of the Deluxe Edition, while digital consumers will receive the Justice League Dark DLC Character Pack with their Deluxe Edition.