The first Filipino anime series, ‘Barangay 143’ to air on GMA 7

Synergy88 Entertainment Media’s new and upcoming TV series Barangay 143, the first-ever Filipino anime is set to air this October on GMA 7. The announcement was made today by August Media Holdings CEO Jyotirmoy Saha; Synergy88 Entertainment Media managing director and co-founder Jackeline Chua and TV Asahi head of animation at international business department Takahiro Kishimoto.

Co-produced between Synergy88, TV Asahi (Japan) and August Media Holdings (Singapore), Barangay 143 features Filipino celebrity cast including Cherie Gil, Alice Dixson and John Arcilla, Julie Anne San Jose, Kelley Day, Migo Adacer, and Ruru Madrid.

Barangay 143 is a feel-good coming of age story of a young Korean boy whose search for his father brings him to the Philippines. Lost and desperate for answers in this foreign land he finds an unlikely family in a team of misfits whose only ambition is to bring glory to their hometown. It’s a story about love and family set against the action-packed world of street basketball, where the stakes are always high and life is the biggest game you can win.

“Philippines has a vibrant TV and film industry with a rich culture of storytelling. Right from the onset we were determined to develop the show right here so that it captures the essence of life in Manila. I am immensely proud of what we have finally created in Barangay 143”, said Saha.

Fans can enjoy Barangay 143 not just as a TV Series but digitally, in print and as consumer products. The Barangay 143 Street League mobile game is already available on the Google Play Store for Android and the iOS App Store. The narrative story within the mobile game leads to the suspense and drama that drives the story for the upcoming TV Series.

“Within the series, the comic strip and even the game we have tried to capture the real-life experiences of the Philippines through the art and the sounds. With Barangay 143 Street League we also created a unique experience that helps players compete with friends in cyberspace but get their wins rewarded in the real world,” said Chua.

Set against the backdrop of gritty Tondo, the series also features original music from a whole host of celebrity Filipino singers and musicians. The series is painstakingly designed and produced in Manila with the help of crew from across Japan, South Korea, USA, Malaysia and Singapore.

“When we first came across Barangay 143 during its development phase, it seemed like a natural choice for us to be a part of this great project. We hope that Japanese creativity will bring light into the Filipino story and bring characters to life”, added Kishimoto.

Leading up to the start of the broadcast, fans will be treated to a series of Barangay 143 themed concerts featuring music stars like Gloc-9, Shanti Dope, Julie Ann San Jose and more.

“GMA has always been known to support anything that champions Filipino talent and promotes our culture. We are immensely proud to be the network carrying the first Filipino anime drama series,” said GMA first vice president, program management Joey Abacan.

The executive producers of the TV series are committed to developing the property further and are already contemplating more content surrounding the Barangay 143 brand.