The essential features for online betting sites

The online betting world is certainly a one that is constantly moving with the time. Ever since the internet came about and completely transformed the betting industry, there have been loads of improvements, especially as technology and time has advanced. The sports betting industry itself is one that is rife with competition and this means that a rival operator is only ever a couple of clicks away. Getting the basics right has never been so important for operators, but which are the most essential features that every online betting site should be offering to their customers these days?

First of all, customers want to feel valued and one of the best ways to do this is to offer bonuses and promotions. Deposit bonuses for new customers will help bring in players and then rewarding customers for sticking around through the use of loyalty schemes or VIP perks has become essential in both attracting customers and retaining them too. This is vital in such a fiercely contested industry.

The look and feel of the site is an essential feature too. If the colours aren’t attractive or the layout makes navigation hard work, punters will quickly be switched off by an online betting site and just move on to the next one. The colours must be inviting and not be a strain on the eyes and the layout should be simple and clean looking. If your audience can quickly find what they’re looking for, then these players are most likely going to keep coming back.



Another key feature of online betting sites is what is available to bet on in the first place. These days the likes of football and horse racing just aren’t enough. Customers want to bet on more obscure sports such as volleyball and hurling. They also want to be able to bet on the up and coming sports too, such as esports. If an operator covers a wide range of sports, which is then backed up by an even bigger selection of markets; they should be on to a winner.

It’s also essential that online betting sites are constantly moving with the times too, just like the betting industry itself. This means players should be able to bet in-play for example. In-play betting is hugely popular these days and it’s a feature that customers should always have access to. Not only that but betting on the go is growing at a rapid rate too and all the top betting sites now have apps available so that people can download them to their smartphones and tablets. This is another essential feature.

Finally, safety and security is a necessity. Deposits and withdrawals must always be fast and secure. There should be complete transparency where money is involved and also where the online betting site is concerned too. It’s always a good idea to make it visible that the regulations and terms of licenses are being adhered to because this will actually go some way into giving customers peace of mind when they come to place bets using the services provided.

There are literally hundreds of sites to choose from, which makes it pretty confusing for many to decide which betting site is the right one and meets one’s individual needs. As a result there are many sites that provide betting site reviews, the latest sports news and promotions. Betting.com’s vast directory of online betting sites would be a good place to start, as they will provide all the information and advice on which betting service is right for you.