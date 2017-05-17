‘The Emoji Movie’ trailer: A jolly take on the emojiland but lacks catchy lines

Honestly, the first trailer of Sony Pictures Animation’s The Emoji Movie looks fun filled, but we are still a little sceptical about the plot.

Let’s get on with it. In the world of emojis, every emoji is expected to have the same emotion their entire life. The protagonist Gene, a “meh” emoji voiced by T.J. Miller, wants to and can like others, experience multiple emotions. But the emojis are expected to follow a strict code of conduct regarding their expression and do not have free will. The little rebel that he is, Gene causes a blunder and is banished from the community.

In a quest to find his purpose, Gene is accompanied by Hi-5 (voiced by James Corden) and Jailbreak, a codebreaker emoji (voiced by Anna Faris) to “get off the phone and find the source code.” Of course, the process is not smooth, as they have to overcome firewalls and accidentally fall into the Candy Crush Saga game. Patrick Stewart makes his appearance as the “poop” emoji at the end of the trailer as he is escorting his son out of the washroom and they make a joke about washing their hands.



The entire two and half minute trailer is an exploration of the world inside our phone, filled with certain funny moments, crass dialogues and decent animation. We don’t just see emojis in it but humans as well as the phone belongs to a high-school student. The background music however does a good job in keeping the pace steady and the mood up-beat.

Nothing more can be said till the movie is out. But we do expect edgy moments and crackling comedy, and nothing that makes us “meh” in the end.

The Emoji Movie hits theatres on 28 July, 2017.

Here’s the trailer posted by Sony Pictures India which differs from the international one. The movie is set to release on 11 August, 2017 in Inia.