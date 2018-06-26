The draft for Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 is ready and filming starts in early 2019

In a press day for Ant-Man and the Wasp at Collider, Christina Radish spoke with Marvel president, Kevin Feige, and asked him the status of the sequel of Guardians of the Galaxy. Feige replied saying that the script is ready and the filming will start as early as in the early months of 2019. James Gunn, who wrote the earlier scripts, finishes the first draft for the next in the line of the series. The trilogy is a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Despite the fact that the script will be revised multiple times between the completion and execution of the filming, Feige is excited that they have cleared the first level already.

Gunn took to social media to announce the fact that he’d finished the screenplay, posting a photo of the title page. As a caption, he wrote “Every bit of my heart.”

While Gunn kept a sealed lip in disclosing any further details about the new film, Feige has revealed to Collider, “James has delivered a draft and we begin official pre-production on that very, very soon. It’ll be shooting early next year. Captain Marvel finishes in about two weeks, (Spider-Man: Far From Home) starts in about two weeks, and then ‘Guardians 3’ will start early next year.”

In the process, Feige dropped some additional hints about the plot of the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The producers, Perri Nemiroff and Mark Reilly, are analysing their options about this third installation of Guardians of the Galaxy. They are also exploring who will be the contributors and the left outs.

The third Guardians of the Galaxy movie is expected to release in 2020 and would see the return of Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel. Gunn had earlier confirmed that the new movie will take place after Avengers 4.

This movie might be the last in the series of Guardians of the Galaxy according to Gunn. Last week he had tweeted, “will end this iteration of the Guardians and complete the story of the three films.” But, the hope continues with the just announced new Marvel comic series, Asgardians of the Galaxy which debuts in September. The team already includes Skurge and Valkyrie.

Expect to witness more details about the next Marvel movies including Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 in the Comic-con International at San Diego.