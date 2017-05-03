‘The Devil of Hell’s Kitchen, the Smart-Ass Detective, the Righteous Ex-Con, and the Kid with the Glowing Fist’ come together in the first ‘The Defenders’ trailer

The four superheroes of the Marvel universe are coming together, finally. While The Defenders had already been much talked about and even teased with a small video, the first trailer for the Netflix series has been launched.

The trailer begins with a blood-covered Jessica Jones being interrogated by detective Misty Knight (Simone Missick) and someone barges in through the door and says, “Jessica Jones, stop talking”, on being questioned about his identity, he says, “My name is Matthew Murdock, and I am your attorney.” He is none other than the Daredevil.

The scene soon changes to the two other defenders, Luke Cage and Ironfist. Moments after a heated argument between the latter set of heroes, Luke’s girlfriend Claire Temple (Rosario Dawson) is seen sitting them down, trying to make a connection, make them realise that they are both on the same side.

We also get a look at the villains of The Defenders, including a resurrected Elektra and a network of malicious assassins called ‘The Hand’.

Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter, Mike Colter and Finn Jones reprise their respective superhero roles. The series only has eight episodes and from that it might be safe to say that all of them will be action-packed. The show is set to debut on Netflix on 18 August.