‘The Deep’ gets 4D theatrical experience

Technicolor has signed an agreement with Academy Award-winning SimEx-Iwerks Entertainment — a leading innovator and designer of immersive 3D and 4D attractions — to create a 4D theatrical experience based on the underwater adventure series The Deep, that will premiere at landmark venues globally starting in Spring 2018.

The new 4D theatrical event, The Deep: Mystery of the Ancient Amulet, will provide a 12-minute fully immersive 3D viewing experience, featuring exclusive new 3D CG animation, an original story line, and stunning special effects—delivering on the 4D experience with vibrating seats, water spraying, bubbles and more. The in-theater experience will be available at zoos, theme parks, aquariums and other venues around the world.

The Deep: Mystery of The Ancient Amulet follows the continuing underwater adventures of the Nekton family—a brilliant team of underwater explorers with an unquenchable thirst for discovery who utilise state-of-the-art technology to explore the mysterious depths of the oceans. When the family come into possession of a mysterious amulet from a suspicious black market dealer, they begin their ocean journey in search of answers, but the amulet is stolen by The Dark Orca pirates, and then lost in caverns beneath the seafloor. When the Nektons finally recover the amulet, they discover its unbelievable connection to a nearby island.

Steven Wendland (Technicolor Creative Development VP, animation and creative head) is the creative lead for the episode, serving as director and executive producer.

“SimEx-Iwerks Entertainment is unparalleled in its field and we’re thrilled to be creating this 4-D The Deep adventure with them,” commented Wendland. “Now that The Deep is broadcast in over 130 territories, it’s exciting to see the brand finding a new home in theme parks and other live attractions around the world.”

The Deep is based on the Aurealis award-winning graphic novel series created by comic book author and playwright Tom Taylor (All New Wolverine, Earth 2, Superior Iron Man, Batman: Legends of the Dark Knight, Injustice: Gods Among Us, Star Wars: Blood Ties), illustrated by James Brouwer (Justice League Beyond), and published by Gestalt Comics. Taylor serves as co-creator and lead writer of the series and Brouwer serves as co-creator and art director.