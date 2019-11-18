‘The Day Henry Met…?’ season 4 to premiere on Nick Jr

The latest season of Wiggleywoo’s series, The Day Henry Met…? has just been completed and will premiere on Nick Jr in the UK and Ireland in January before going on to air on Nick Jr in 178 other countries.

Other broadcasters who will air Season 4 include RTE Jr, TV3 Catalunya in Spain, TVP in Poland, Ceska in the Czech Republic, Eesti in Estonia and Viaplay SVOD in Scandinavia.

Earlier seasons have recently been sold to Playkids, OCS, iDipper, TFOUMax, Azoomee and Kanopy, all for SVOD, and TV Azteca in Mexico. The series airs on a range of Free TV channels including Milkshake! in the UK and Ireland, RAI in Italy, ABC in Australia, TVO, TFO and Knowledge in Canada and on many SVOD platforms.

Two new publishers, de Agostini in Italy and Agyra in Greece have signed up to publish a range of books based upon the series, Di Costa in Italy have created Henry Easter eggs with a gift inside and there will be a Henry promotion through kiosks in Italy organised by Teaser Lab. LMI has taken on the UK licensing and merchandising rights in the UK and 25 airlines are featuring the series in their in-flight entertainment.

The series is continuing to enjoy terrific ratings – e.g. in Italy, The Day Henry Met…? has ranked fifth among the most viewed programs on free children channels, with a 13.32 per cent share of viewers aged four to seven. The Day Henry Met…? performed similarly to Albero Azzurro and Peppa Pig and has also received a morning timeslot on RAI YoYo.

The series has been sold to 25 airlines including Virgin Atlantic, Delta,Emirates, Qantas Airlines, Lufthansa, Air France, Norwegian Air, Cathay Pacific, KLM

Every day Henry meets something new – The day Henry met a compass!, The day Henry met a cookbook!, The day Henry met a Surfboard!

How exciting, I wonder what Henry’s going to meet today?